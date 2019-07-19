The Yankees are rallying around Aaron Boone's 'savages in the box' quote

The New York Yankees found their season slogan Thursday. They have Aaron Boone’s ejection to thank for that.

As Boone was being tossed from Game 1 of the team’s doubleheader, he called the Yankees “f---ing savages in the box.”

It didn’t take long for New York fans to jump all over that quote. Within hours — minutes, really — there were a number of shirts for sale featuring that slogan.

How did the players feel about the whole thing? First baseman Luke Voit got behind Boone’s words, saying the Yankees “are a bunch of savages.”

The team got behind that phrase in other ways too.

The Yankees were playing some song between games with lyrics that prominently featured the word “savage” — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 18, 2019

Given that, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see a few Yankees wearing those t-shirts in the coming days. Even if they don’t fully agree with the message, the opportunity to troll their manager is too tempting to pass up.

