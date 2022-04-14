The Winter of Baker's discontent, Carr's deal signals $50m QB era & the NFL's Tom Brady tampering conundrum

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Yesterday, Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield (and his dog) appeared on a podcast to air his grievances against the team that drafted him and still has yet to trade him. In the words of today's guest on this podcast, "shut up!"

Charles Robinson is joined by NFL Network's Jim Trotter to talk about Baker's current sad state of affairs, what his current trade value appears to be and what the former first overall pick can to do save his spiraling career.

Later, Charles & Jim look at Derek Carr's recent three-year extension with the Las Vegas Raiders. With many of the league's top QBs entering a $40 million per year average salary, is $50 million about to be the new $40 million? Also, despite this current spending spree, have the Raiders even made a dent in their ability to compete for a division title in the AFC West?

Afterwards, the guys dive into the ongoing theory linking Tom Brady, the Miami Dolphins, Sean Payton & the Brian Flores lawsuit into a Charlie Kelly-like wall of yarn. As more pieces come together, is the NFL about to investigate itself in a circle proving multiple pieces of the Flores suit to be true?

Finally, the guys spend the latter half the show discussing HBCUs and the NFL draft, why it's difficult for HBCU athletes to make the leap into the NFL, despite standouts like Darius Leonard & the many forces that continue to hold back black athletes and coaches from these schools.

Baker Mayfield & Derek Carr made news this week as the former appeared on a podcast discussing his dissatisfaction with the Cleveland Browns & the latter signed a 3-year extension with the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photos by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

