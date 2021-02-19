The Wentz trade and offseason moves to look for

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

The Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast is back, this time with our hosts Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don!

Our analysts dedicate this episode to what's on everyone's mind, the NFL offseason and how the fantasy values of new faces in new places could be affected. And no better place to start than the big move of the day, the Philadelphia Eagles trading Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts!

Who else could be in the move in the coming days and weeks? Will Deshaun Watson get his wish? How about Ben Roethlisberger — sill he stay a Steeler? Where will Chris Godwin land? Free of Wentz, what will Jalen Hurts bring to the table?

Liz and Dalton discuss that and more on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

