'The use of it is in question'

Toronto alleged on Saturday that NYCFC’s head coach cornered and punched one of their players at the last match between the two clubs.
“With this type of rule,” Messi said in Spanish, roughly, “we’re going in a bad direction.”
Brady joined Birmingham City's ownership group last August.
City is -1600 to win the league but only -900 to beat West Ham. A victory over West Ham locks up a fourth consecutive EPL title.
The furry Philadelphian was reportedly released safely after its capture.
Messi, after two more goals and an assist Saturday, is averaging 2.5 goal contributions per 90 minutes so far this MLS season.
Manchester City could potentially win a fourth straight EPL title Sunday without having beaten either of its two top challengers this season.
O'Hara was part of a golden era for USWNT.
Messi needed just 33 minutes to do things that no MLS player had ever done in a full game, and that Messi had never done in his career.
Scheffler was arrested following an incident with an officer outside the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
Scottie Scheffler was arrested by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club during a traffic incident.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
John Daly carded an 11-over 82 on Thursday to kick off the PGA Championship.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Jon Rahm kept himself in the PGA Championship despite frustration boiling over on No. 16.
The Chiefs have been deluged with negative news this offseason.
Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.