The unlikely role players that have the Lakers one win away from a return to glory

These Los Angeles Lakers will not go down in NBA lore or even enter the pantheon of greatest single-season championship teams, despite their names being ready to be etched on that sparkling gold trophy.

It would be hard to see these Lakers beating the best of the recent Golden State Warriors, a squad with similar historic talents at the top but far more dependable role players in between. They’re not quite a one-year wonder, like the 2006 Miami Heat featuring a slowing-down Shaquille O’Neal and rising Dwyane Wade, but likely won’t be mentioned among the great teams we’ve seen in the last two decades.

The reason they closed to within 48 minutes of restoring the franchise to expected glory, though, is the players whose mere presence will keep them from entering that particular upper room. But luckily for the likes of Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, they don’t have to play against the ghosts of Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant, or Wade and Chris Bosh, or a prime Shaq. Their opponents are these scrappy Miami Heat in this NBA bubble, where the wins count the same and the first to 16 gets to go home as champion.

And the Lakers don’t get this 102-96 Game 4 win without those two making those plays late.

Caldwell-Pope is a soft-spoken, hard-playing type who understands his role on this team is to defend, run hard and take advantage of limited opportunities. He likely also knows his role with Laker fans has been the whipping boy, trading turns with Kyle Kuzma the last few seasons, before fortunes turned with two fellow Klutch Sports clients, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Rondo is used to succeeding in unconventional ways, defying the raw numbers, the deep analytics and even reasonably raised expectations from those who’ve bought into the “Playoff Rondo” mantra.

They are chief reasons these Lakers aren’t feared, so-called weak spots teams like the Denver Nuggets or Houston Rockets or Los Angeles Clippers believed they could exploit in a playoff series. Chief reasons why teams in the Western Conference won’t run away and hide this offseason when it’s time to reassess and load up for the 2020-21 season, for a shot at the presumptive defending champions.

Often times, the overused phrase “self check” is blurted out when looking at the two, scouting reports centered around “let them beat you” have littered locker rooms all season in every environment.

But for as much as Davis had his first Finals Horry moment with a 3-point dagger to put his team up nine with 37 seconds left, the Lakers wouldn’t have been in position to take this 3-1 advantage without the two maligned teammates tuning out the season-long noise and playing to their personal ceilings. Multiple times Caldwell-Pope made like the Road Runner in setting up Davis for easy dunks, or more critically, sprinting to the corner for a triple off a sure James pass with 2:58, followed by a layup with the shot clock running down as Jimmy Butler wisely glued himself to James as opposed to helping.

That quick swing gave the Lakers a 95-88 lead with 2:02 left, which in usual bubble circumstances, could’ve disappeared in a flash but in this grimy Finals game, it was decisive.

“Whoever is out on the floor with me, I believe can make plays, and tonight was a case in point of KCP,” James said. “Stays ready. He works on his craft.”

