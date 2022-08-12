The Trey Lance rollercoaster, Zeke’s bounce back & Commanders preview
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens to go through the fantasy football news of the day before diving into “Guys we might be wrong about” and “Guys we want to be wrong about”. At the end, they take their turns previewing a very interesting 2022 Washington Commanders team that might have some hidden fantasy value in it.
01:20 NEWS / James White retires & NE RBs
10:25 NEWS / Ronald Jones trade rumors & KC RBs
15:25 NEWS / Duane Brown signs with NYJ
16:50 Guys we might be wrong about
18:00 Gabe Davis
22:20 Denver Broncos
27:35 Trey Lance
30:45 D’Andre Swift
34:20 Cam Akers / Devin Singletary
36:20 DeVante Parker
36:45 DJ Moore
38:10 Guys we want to be wrong about
38:15 Saquon Barkley
41:15 Ezekiel Elliott
45:25 James Robinson
47:05 Rondale Moore
49:15 Chris Godwin & Seahawks
49:45 Darnell Mooney & Zach Wilson
51:25 COMMANDERS PREVIEW
51:50 Terry McLaurin
54:00 Curtis Samuel / Jahan Dotson
56:50 Antonio Gibson
