The Trey Lance rollercoaster, Zeke’s bounce back & Commanders preview

Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens to go through the fantasy football news of the day before diving into “Guys we might be wrong about” and “Guys we want to be wrong about”. At the end, they take their turns previewing a very interesting 2022 Washington Commanders team that might have some hidden fantasy value in it.

01:20 NEWS / James White retires & NE RBs

10:25 NEWS / Ronald Jones trade rumors & KC RBs

15:25 NEWS / Duane Brown signs with NYJ

16:50 Guys we might be wrong about

18:00 Gabe Davis

22:20 Denver Broncos

27:35 Trey Lance

30:45 D’Andre Swift

34:20 Cam Akers / Devin Singletary

36:20 DeVante Parker

36:45 DJ Moore

38:10 Guys we want to be wrong about

38:15 Saquon Barkley

41:15 Ezekiel Elliott

45:25 James Robinson

47:05 Rondale Moore

49:15 Chris Godwin & Seahawks

49:45 Darnell Mooney & Zach Wilson

51:25 COMMANDERS PREVIEW

51:50 Terry McLaurin

54:00 Curtis Samuel / Jahan Dotson

56:50 Antonio Gibson

