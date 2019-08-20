The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is now the name of a real college football bowl game

This is an actual bowl game logo. (via the Sun Bowl)

The Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl has some competition when it comes to the goofiest college football bowl game name.

The Sun Bowl revealed Tuesday that Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes would replace Hyundai as the title sponsor of the Dec. 31 game. But instead of calling it the Frosted Flakes Bowl or, better yet, the Cereal Bowl, the game will be called the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

It’s the closest we’ve ever come to the Cereal Bowl becoming a reality. Yet we’re still so far. At least they had the decency to put eye black under Tony’s eyes in the logo. He needs to reduce the glare from the sun at the Sun Bowl too.

Per the statement announcing the game, the sponsorship will be utilized to help support youth sports programs. And we’re guessing that players from the ACC and Pac-12 teams participating will be able to eat all the cereal they want when they arrive in El Paso this December.

In 1935, the first-ever Sun Bowl was played to benefit underprivileged children and to finance improvements for the El Paso High School Stadium. In 2019, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will align with Tony’s “Mission Tiger” initiative, raising awareness and funds for at-risk middle school sports programs through a multiyear partnership with nonprofit DonorsChoose.org. Whether a team has been eliminated, needs to upgrade training equipment or needs new uniforms, “Mission Tiger” is ready to help.

Hyundai had been the sponsor of the game since 2010 after Brut aftershave and cologne had sponsored the game for four seasons. Do you think Tony wears Brut?

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

