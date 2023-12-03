The Titans and Colts trade off unbelievable and ridiculous scoring plays in back-to-back sequence

On back-to-back plays, the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts traded unbelievable scoring plays on Sunday. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

If there wasn't video evidence, it would be difficult to convince any reader about the events that happened Sunday in the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts' game actually occurred.

First, there was the blocked punt and touchdown return by Colts linebacker Grant Stuard.

That gave Indianapolis momentum and a 22-17 lead over Tennessee.

It didn't last long, though. The Colts decided to go for two following the touchdown, and the comedy of errors continued.

Quarterback Gardener Minshew threw a pass into heavy traffic, and Titans defensive back Amani Hooker hauled it in with ease and booked it to the house. Now, Tennessee remained within a field goal of its AFC South rival.

That paid off big time as the Titans had to orchestrate a comeback to knot up the game. They could've gone ahead, but kicker Nick Folk missed the extra point following De'Andre Hopkins touchdown.

At the two-minute warning, the game is tied 25-25.