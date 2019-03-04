The strangest question of the NFL scouting combine centered on a Texas CB's groin

Seemingly every year at the NFL scouting combine, word comes out that a team asked a player a truly bizarre question during interviews.

All too often, questions can veer into sexual territory from a players’ attraction to the same sex or his own mother to what age they lost their virginity (if at all) or whether or not their mother is a sex worker.

Now comes the latest entrant into the “Most Inappropriate Question of the Combine” contest, directed toward, according to the player, former Texas cornerback Kris Boyd:

I have been to a scouting combine or two -- OK, this my 33rd -- and I have now heard an entry to the crazy-question question I've never heard before -- this today from Texas CB Kris Boyd -- “Do I have both of my testicles? And I was like yeah, I don’t know why you got to ask.'' — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) March 3, 2019

It’s very hard to imagine why a team would ask this question. It’s not as if Boyd was well-known for surviving cancer or a traumatic accident, and even if he did not have both of his testicles, that’s not going to affect his on-field performance.

If it was a team trying to see how Boyd would react when put in a shocking situation, mission accomplished. But for the sake of everyone involved, let’s let this practice die so that players can be evaluated in a more fair and friendly way.

What are Boyd’s draft prospects?

For the foreseeable future, Boyd will probably be known as the Testicle Question Guy, but he could potentially hear his name called on the second day of the NFL draft. ESPN rates Boyd as the 16th-best cornerback and 103rd overall prospect, while CBS has him as the 77th-best player (eighth among corners), which puts him in the third- or fourth-round range.

Boyd has had a very good combine outside of the bizarre line of questioning, as he led all cornerbacks with 19 bench press reps. He will complete his on-field drills on Monday as the combine wraps up at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Save for any shots he might take below the belt during his last day of drills, hopefully this will be the last we all hear of Boyd’s groin.

