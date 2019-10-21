The SkyCam view of Cordarrelle Patterson's kickoff return TD was amazing

There wasn’t much from the Chicago Bears on Sunday that you’d call “beautiful,” but watching a 102-yard kickoff return from right on top of the play might apply.

The SkyCam angle is a fun one, suspended above the field and controlled remotely, and preferred to the traditional side camera angle by those who grew up playing “Madden.” Fox got maybe the best SkyCam play ever on Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints kicked off to Cordarrelle Patterson, a two-time Pro Bowl returner. Patterson is one of the most explosive players in the league, and he darted his way through the Saints coverage team on the way to a long touchdown, with SkyCam bringing everyone along for the ride.

It might be the best play we’ve ever seen on SkyCam, because it allowed everyone at home to see the play develop and also was a rare look at the speed and precision of the NFL game from as close as we’ll ever get without being in the middle of a play.

If you’ve ever wanted to feel like you’re inside of an NFL game, then keep rewatching Patterson’s touchdown.

Chicago Bears returner Cordarrelle Patterson (84) had a long touchdown against the Saints. (Getty Images)

