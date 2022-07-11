The Rush: WNBA All-Star game features dunk, 4-point hoops and world’s smallest trophy

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, July 11, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The WNBA All-Star Game featured many cool moments like a tribute to Brittney Griner (who is wrongfully detained in Russia), a Sylvia Fowles dunk, 4-point shots, and much more

Novak Djokovic won his 7th Wimbledon Championship and 21st grand slam singles title overall, but he won’t get a crack at his 22nd at the US Open due to his refusal to become vaccinated against covid19

PLUS: The WNBA All-Star MVP trophy stands out in a weird way