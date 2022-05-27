The Rush: Warriors stop Mavs, head to first NBA Finals since 2019

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, May 27, 2022, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

Klay Thompson dropped 32 points in the Warriors’ Game 5 win over the Mavericks en route to Golden State’s first trip to the NBA Finals since 2019

The Pelicans have cleared Zion Williamson to play

PLUS: The Rush has details—and theories—about Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the Las Vegas Raiders