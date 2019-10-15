The Rush: Unlikely Lambeau Leaper puts exclamation on Packers win

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, October 15th, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

The Packers beat the Lions in Monday Night Football with a walk-off Lambeau Leap after Mason Crosby kicked a field goal for the 23-22 win.

The Nationals are the hottest team in the postseason, beating the Cardinals in Game 3 of the NLCS, 8-1 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

The Los Angeles Kings are hiding the Taylor Swift banner that hangs in the rafters of the Staples Center in an effort to break their bad blood blues.

