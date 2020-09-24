The Rush: Unlikely Herro lifts Heat in Game 4, puts Celtics on brink

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, September 24, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

The Miami Heat took a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the Boston Celtics 112-109 in Game 4 behind 37 points from Tyler Herro.

The Chargers revealed that while giving Tyrod Taylor a pain killing injection on Sunday, the team doctor accidentally punctured the QB’s lung.

The new favorite to win NFL MVP is Russell Wilson, even though the Seattle Seahawks QB has never so much as received a first place vote.

With the Jaguars and Dolphins set to play tonight, Gardner Minshew and Ryan Fitzpatrick elevated their war of words over who has the best facial hair.

PLUS: Bill Belichick redefines the term business casual, Gordon Hayward notches a win before the game, and Anthony Lynn is a very forgiving man.



