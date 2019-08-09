The Rush: Twitter declares Daniel Jones ready to replace Eli after one preseason drive

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, August 9th, 2019 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones looked impressive in his lone preseason drive, marching the Giants down the field and capping it off with a touchdown. Twitter loved the performance and seemed ready to anoint him as their savior.

Dwayne Haskins, a QB some Giants fans wanted their team to draft, struggled a little bit, throwing two interceptions, including a pick-six. We imagine Giants GM Dave Gettleman is pretty happy with his decision to draft Jones instead of Haskins.

Baker Mayfield surprisingly started for the Browns and looked great in his lone drive, tossing a nice touchdown to Rashard Higgins. We review what Baker’s been doing this offseason to get the Browns ready for prime time.

Kyler Murray, the number one overall pick who gave up a career in baseball, made his pro football debut and looked… pretty short. But he also looked comfortable. We’ll see what he can do on a team that went 3-13 last season.

THE RUSH will be back next week. Until then, you can check out the archived episodes here.