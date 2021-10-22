  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Rush: Troy Polamalu on USC’s next coach, Big Ben’s longevity and a new side hustle

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, October 22, 2021, and NFL legend Troy Polamalu is on the show, chatting with Jared about:

THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

Recommended Stories