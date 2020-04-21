The Rush: Tom Brady violates quarantine and NFL hopeful Antoine Brooks names “GOAT”

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

It's Tuesday, April 21, 2020 and Maryland safety and NFL draft prospect Antoine Brooks Jr. Skypes in from a socially responsible distance to discuss:

It’s Tuesday, April 21, 2020 and Maryland safety and NFL draft prospect Antoine Brooks Jr. Skypes in from a socially responsible distance to discuss:

  • What he’s doing for the upcoming Draft weekend

  • Which current NFL player shows him love

  • Whether he thinks Michael Jordan or LeBron James is the NBA GOAT

  • His impossible-to-find date of birth

  • PLUS Antoine practices his endorsement skills by hyping up one of our fictitious Rush brand products

  • AND...Tom Brady gets busted violating quarantine rules in Tampa


