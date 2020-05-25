The Rush: Tom Brady splits his pants during The Match, Tiger and Peyton take title

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, May 25, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

The Match: Champions for Charity, a golf event featuring Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson, and Tom Brady had everything from trash talk to split pants.

The NBA is working out a plan to restart the season at a quarantined Disney World.

Not one to let Peyton Manning have the entire spotlight, little bro Eli Manning joined Twitter over the weekend, eliciting a perfect social media retort from a famous foe.

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and check out our archived episodes here.