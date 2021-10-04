The Rush: Tom Brady bests Patriots, breaks NFL passing record in New England return

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, October 4, 2021, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:

Tom Brady broke the all-time NFL passing yards record in his return to New England as the Bucs beat the Patriots

Andy Reid and the Chiefs picked up an impressive win over the Eagles in Philadelphia

Ben Roethlisberger joined an exclusive QB club

Sam Darnold is surprising everyone in Carolina

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are 4 and 0

Both the Giants and Jets logged their first wins of the season

PLUS: The Yankees and Red Sox will face off in the AL Wildcard game, the 106-win Dodgers are forced into the play-in game and the wildest on-field action of the weekend came from a non-athlete.