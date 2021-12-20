The Rush: Tom Brady and Bucs shut out, stunned by Saints in Tampa

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, December 20, 2021, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:

The New Orleans Saints continue their regular season domination over the Buccaneers, shutting out Tom Brady’s squad in Tampa

The Ravens lost on yet another controversial coaching decisions, leaving the Packers sitting atop the NFC

The Arizona Cardinals slid down the standings yet again after being beaten (badly) by the Detroit Lions

COVID continues to wreak havoc across the sports world

Plus: Tiger Woods made his tournament debut after suffering severe injuries in a February car crash… and he had some help from his 12-year-old son Charlie.