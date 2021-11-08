The Rush: Titans stun Rams in L.A., Packers fall apart without Aaron Rodgers

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, November 8, 2021, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:

The Derrick Henry-less Titans shocked the Rams with a big win in L.A.

The Cardinals dominated the 49ers without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins

The Packers sans Aaron Rodgers were hammered by the Chiefs in Kansas City

The Bills being upset by the Jaguars thanks to some historic Josh Allen moments

The Cowboys were crushed by the Broncos

The Ravens completed a big comeback to beat the Vikings in overtime

PLUS: Aaron Rodgers, out with COVID, left his team in a lurch on Sunday, but watch the episode to get a glimpse of him on Saturday Night