The Rush: The Storm head to Sin City, White reveals botched Brady-to-Vegas plot

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, August 22, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • After sweeping the Washington Mystics, the Seattle Storm are on to the semifinal round of the WNBA Playoffs where they’ll face a familiar foe, the Las Vegas Aces

  • 41-year-old Sue Bird made history en route to the semis, as she is preparing to retire at the conclusion of this season

  • Elsewhere in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White was working to get Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski suited up in the black and silver…

  • Who ruined the Raiders’ shot at greatness?

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

