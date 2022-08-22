The Rush: The Storm head to Sin City, White reveals botched Brady-to-Vegas plot

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, August 22, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

After sweeping the Washington Mystics, the Seattle Storm are on to the semifinal round of the WNBA Playoffs where they’ll face a familiar foe, the Las Vegas Aces

41-year-old Sue Bird made history en route to the semis, as she is preparing to retire at the conclusion of this season

Elsewhere in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White was working to get Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski suited up in the black and silver…

Who ruined the Raiders’ shot at greatness?