The Rush: Suns take 2-0 NBA Finals lead over Bucks behind Booker

It’s Friday, July 9th, 2021, and and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

The Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals over the Milwaukee Bucks, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo going off for 42 points

There will be no fans at the Tokyo Olympics

The Nevada State Athletic Commission will no longer punish boxers and fighters for positive marijuana tests