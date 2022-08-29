The Rush: Sun and Storm thunder to Game 1 wins over Sky and Aces in WNBA Semifinals
It’s Monday August 29, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
The WNBA Semifinals got underway with the Connecticut Sun defeating the defending champion Chicago Sky and the Seattle Storm holding off the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of their respective series
Rory McIlroy overtook Scottie Scheffler in the final round to win the Tour Championship while taking a shot at the LIV Tour, which continues to serve as the object of golfers’ defection from the PGA
PLUS: Sue Bird became the all-time assists leader in the WNBA playoffs!
