The Rush: Sun and Storm thunder to Game 1 wins over Sky and Aces in WNBA Semifinals

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday August 29, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • The WNBA Semifinals got underway with the Connecticut Sun defeating the defending champion Chicago Sky and the Seattle Storm holding off the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of their respective series

  • Rory McIlroy overtook Scottie Scheffler in the final round to win the Tour Championship while taking a shot at the LIV Tour, which continues to serve as the object of golfers’ defection from the PGA

  • PLUS: Sue Bird became the all-time assists leader in the WNBA playoffs!

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

