The Rush: Sun and Storm thunder to Game 1 wins over Sky and Aces in WNBA Semifinals

It's Monday August 29, 2022

It’s Monday August 29, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The WNBA Semifinals got underway with the Connecticut Sun defeating the defending champion Chicago Sky and the Seattle Storm holding off the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of their respective series

Rory McIlroy overtook Scottie Scheffler in the final round to win the Tour Championship while taking a shot at the LIV Tour, which continues to serve as the object of golfers’ defection from the PGA

PLUS: Sue Bird became the all-time assists leader in the WNBA playoffs!