The Rush: Steph Curry crumbles under the Sun, Phoenix extends win streak to 17

It's Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Steph Curry had one of the worst games of his career in the Warriors’ loss to the Suns, as Phoenix extended its win streak to 17 games

LeBron James is out indefinitely after entering COVID health and safety protocols

The Nets fend off a huge Knicks comeback in a New York classic

Details of Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame exit leak… and it ain’t pretty

PLUS: Have you ever wondered what would happen if you accidentally texted a celebrity? A group of Michigan ninth graders did just that… and ended up with the FaceTime of a lifetime.