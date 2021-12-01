The Rush: Steph Curry crumbles under the Sun, Phoenix extends win streak to 17
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Wednesday, December 1, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
Steph Curry had one of the worst games of his career in the Warriors’ loss to the Suns, as Phoenix extended its win streak to 17 games
LeBron James is out indefinitely after entering COVID health and safety protocols
The Nets fend off a huge Knicks comeback in a New York classic
Details of Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame exit leak… and it ain’t pretty
PLUS: Have you ever wondered what would happen if you accidentally texted a celebrity? A group of Michigan ninth graders did just that… and ended up with the FaceTime of a lifetime.
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .