The Rush: Steelers RB Najee Harris on NFL vs NCAA, Beast Mode, The Bus and more
It’s Wednesday, October 27, 2021, and Steelers RB Najee Harris joins the Rush to discuss:
The quintessential difference between NCAA football and the NFL
Following in the footsteps of Steelers great Jerome “The Bus” Bettis
Being mentored by fellow Bay Area native Marshawn Lynch
PLUS: Najee is giving back to his community as part of the , helping to renovate the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program, the shelter he lived in with his mom and siblings
