The Rush: Steelers RB Najee Harris on NFL vs NCAA, Beast Mode, The Bus and more

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, October 27, 2021, and Steelers RB Najee Harris joins the Rush to discuss:

The quintessential difference between NCAA football and the NFL

Following in the footsteps of Steelers great Jerome “The Bus” Bettis

Being mentored by fellow Bay Area native Marshawn Lynch

PLUS: Najee is giving back to his community as part of the Lowe’s Home Team , helping to renovate the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program, the shelter he lived in with his mom and siblings