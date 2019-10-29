The Rush: Steelers avoid NFL humiliation, hold off Dolphins on MNF

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, October 29th, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

The Steelers narrowly avoided humiliation, winning 27-14 on Monday Night Football against a Dolphins team that, for the first half, clearly forgot they were ‘Tanking for Tua’.

Ahead of the Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, the Cardinals picked up Kenyan Drake from the Dolphins and Leonard Williams went from the Jets to the Giants.

In honor of Kenyan Drake’s time in Miami, The Rush is proud to present a last look at him in a Dolphin’s uniform as he stops by to play “Drake or Drake.”



