The Rush: Shorthanded Ravens make magic when it counts to beat Browns

THE RUSH with Liz Loza

It’s Monday, November 29, 2021, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:

Despite being intercepted four times, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens edged out the Browns to snag the No.1 seed in the AFC

The Patriots are getting hot at the right time and currently own the No.2 seed in the AFC

Leonard Fournette scored four touchdowns in the Bucs’ come-from-behind win over Colts

Joe Buck throws shade on Aaron Rodgers while calling the Packers win over the Rams

Nobody was harmed in the rematch of Pistons vs. Lakers following their bloody brawl a week ago

USC woos Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma to be the Trojans’ next head football coach

PLUS: What were the ingredients in the injection Aaron Rodgers received to relieve his toe pain?