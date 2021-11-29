  • Oops!
The Rush: Shorthanded Ravens make magic when it counts to beat Browns

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, November 29, 2021, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:

  • Despite being intercepted four times, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens edged out the Browns to snag the No.1 seed in the AFC

  • The Patriots are getting hot at the right time and currently own the No.2 seed in the AFC

  • Leonard Fournette scored four touchdowns in the Bucs’ come-from-behind win over Colts

  • Joe Buck throws shade on Aaron Rodgers while calling the Packers win over the Rams

  • Nobody was harmed in the rematch of Pistons vs. Lakers following their bloody brawl a week ago

  • USC woos Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma to be the Trojans’ next head football coach

  • PLUS: What were the ingredients in the injection Aaron Rodgers received to relieve his toe pain?

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

