The Rush: Ryan Shazier on ‘Walking Miracle,’ Odell in L.A. and Mike Tomlin’s tough love
THE RUSH with Jared Quay
It’s Friday, November 12, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up with guest Ryan Shazier:
How his new memoirs “Walking Miracle,” which chronicles his spinal cord injury and recovery from paralysis, is relatable to anyone who reads it
Why Odell Beckham Jr. is a good fit for the L.A. Rams
How Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s tough love approach is what NFL players need
The “special sauce” that makes the rivalries in the AFC North so fierce
It's available to pre-order now and hits shelves on November 30.
