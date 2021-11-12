  • Oops!
The Rush: Ryan Shazier on ‘Walking Miracle,’ Odell in L.A. and Mike Tomlin’s tough love

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, November 12, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up with guest Ryan Shazier:

  • How his new memoirs “Walking Miracle,” which chronicles his spinal cord injury and recovery from paralysis, is relatable to anyone who reads it

  • Why Odell Beckham Jr. is a good fit for the L.A. Rams

  • How Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s tough love approach is what NFL players need

  • The “special sauce” that makes the rivalries in the AFC North so fierce

  • PLUS: Check out Ryan’s book “Walking Miracle” here. It’s available to pre-order now and hits shelves on November 30.

THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

