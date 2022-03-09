  • Oops!
The Rush: Rodgers remains a Packer, Russell becomes a Bronco and Kyrie drops 50

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

  • A bombshell trade sending QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks

  • QB Aaron Rodgers will re-sign with the Packers, despite his several expressions of unhappiness in Green Bay over the last few years

  • Kyrie Irving dropped 50 points in the Nets much-needed win over the Hornets

  • PLUS: Jared shares Twitterverse reactions to the Rodgers/Wilson news and imagines a world in which Kanye West and Antonio Brown become the new owners of the new-look Broncos

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

