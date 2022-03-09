The Rush: Rodgers remains a Packer, Russell becomes a Bronco and Kyrie drops 50

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

A bombshell trade sending QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks

QB Aaron Rodgers will re-sign with the Packers, despite his several expressions of unhappiness in Green Bay over the last few years

Kyrie Irving dropped 50 points in the Nets much-needed win over the Hornets

PLUS: Jared shares Twitterverse reactions to the Rodgers/Wilson news and imagines a world in which Kanye West and Antonio Brown become the new owners of the new-look Broncos