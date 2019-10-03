WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, October 3rd, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:



The Tampa Bay Rays are moving on to face the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series after beating the Oakland A’s 5-1 in the Wild Card Game.



In an interview with Bleacher Report, Seahawks wide receiver Percy Harvin reveals that he smoked marijuana before every single game of his NFL career.



Before appearing in Thursday Night Football against the Rams, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett stops by The Rush for a laugh in the first installment of Dad Jokes.

