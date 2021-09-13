  • Oops!
The Rush: Rams rock Bears, Saints stun Packers and more Sunday surprises

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, September 13, 2021, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:

  • From the Saints and Texans stunning their opponents to the good, bad and ugly from the rookie class … week 1 of the NFL season had a little bit of everything

  • Sam Darnold got revenge on his old squad

  • Chandler Jones and the Cardinals crushed the Titans

  • Matt Stafford looked great in his debut with the Rams

  • PLUS: The best Sunday sports celebrations came from ... the U.S. Open?

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

