The Rush: Rams & Bengals brawl in joint practice

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, August 26, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals brawled in their joint practice

  • Atlanta Dream rookie sensation Rhyne Howard won the WNBA rookie of the year award

  • PLUS: What exactly did the Rams and Bengals expect from a joint practice a few months after playing a Super Bowl against each other?

THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

