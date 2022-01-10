The Rush: Raiders don’t ‘take the tie’ in OT thriller vs Chargers, NFL playoffs set

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, January 10, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Jaguars changed the face of the postseason, molding the playoff matchups

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career was extended and TJ Watt made history

The 49ers overcame a 17-0 deficit to upset the Rams in overtime

The very last game of the NFL regular season between the Chargers vs Raiders was decided as time expired in overtime

PLUS: Klay Day was a resounding success with the Warriors getting a win as Klay Thompson played in his first NBA game in two-and-a-half years and Ja Morant made the block of the year in the Grizzlies’ win over the Lakers