The Rush: Patrick Mahomes hits the jackpot, sports hit a nerve for Trump

It's Tuesday, July 7, 2020

It’s Tuesday, July 7, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Patrick Mahomes just signed the richest contract in sports history, worth a potential $503 million over 12 years.

Colin Kaepernick’s production company signed a ‘first look’ deal with Disney which includes a docuseries chronicling the last five years of the former QB’s life, including his last season with the San Francisco 49ers.

President Donald Trump is getting testy on Twitter, baselessly calling for an apology from NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and crying foul over the potential name changes coming for the Washington NFL team and Cleveland baseball club.

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow!