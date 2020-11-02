The Rush: Patrick Mahomes, D.K. Metcalf, Dalvin Cook have monster games

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, November 2, 2020, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Nyheim Hines and the Colts buried the Lions and did front flips in the end zone.

Dalvin Cook was feeling it with 226 total yards and 4 TDs in the Vikings’ 28-22 win over the Packers.

Tua Tagovailoa got his first start and first TD pass for the Dolphins, but it was Miami’s defense that secured the win over the Rams.

The Jets couldn’t cover a massive 19.5 point spread as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs made their 35-9 win look easy.

Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton both fumbled in crunch time for the Ravens and Patriots respectively in their failed comeback attempts against the Steelers and Bills.

D.K. Metcalf is in fact good as he put up huge numbers in the Seahawks’ victory over the 49ers.

The Chargers lost another heartbreaker, this time to the Broncos.

Despite coming back from a 10-point deficit with less than 4 minutes left, the Bears lost to the Saints in overtime.

The Eagles got the win over division rival Cowboys in a puke-worthy Sunday Night matchup.



THE RUSH will be back tomorrow! Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.