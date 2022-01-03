The Rush: Packers clinch 1st place in NFC, Antonio Brown walks off the job mid-game

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, January 3, 2022, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:

The Packers clinched first place in the NFC and a first-round playoff bye with a win over a depleted Vikings team

Antonio Brown is “no longer a Buc” after partially disrobing on the sideline before erratically departing from the stadium during the Bucs vs Jets game

Odell Beckham Jr. grabs the go-ahead touchdown in the Rams comeback win over the reeling Ravens

The Cowboys’ comeback falls short against the visiting Cardinals

Joe Burrow celebrates Ja’Marr Chase’s record-setting performance in the Bengals’ comeback win over the Chiefs

PLUS: Check out some of the best receptions of the year (care of the Cardinals vs Cowboys game) and Ja’Marr Chase’s reaction to hearing a stunning stat he logged in Cincinnati’s win over Kansas City