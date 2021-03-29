  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Rush: Pac-12 owns the Elite 8 and the NFL adds a regular season game

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, March 29, 2021! Here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • The Pac-12 sends a triplet of surprise teams through to the Elite 8

  • Andre Drummond finally moves on from the Cavs...and joins the Lakers

  • PLUS, it’s official...the NFL is moving to a 17-game schedule. And there’s mixed emotions about it.

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow! Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

Recommended Stories