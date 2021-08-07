The Rush: Olympic wrestler Maroulis on breaking barriers, mental health and making a difference
It’s Saturday, August 7, 2021, and Helen Maroulis is here, chatting about:
The U.S. women’s medal domination in Tokyo
What it feels like to smash glass ceilings, as the first American woman to medal in wrestling in 2016, winning gold in Rio, and following up with a bronze medal in Tokyo
How traumatic brain injury put her future in doubt
The importance of having conversations about mental health
The lighter side of her Tokyo Games experience… spoiler, it involved Karaoke.
PLUS: Maroulis is working to make the world a better place and she’s helping refugees across the globe.
