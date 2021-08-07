The Rush: Olympic wrestler Maroulis on breaking barriers, mental health and making a difference

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Saturday, August 7, 2021, and Helen Maroulis is here, chatting about:

The U.S. women’s medal domination in Tokyo

What it feels like to smash glass ceilings, as the first American woman to medal in wrestling in 2016, winning gold in Rio, and following up with a bronze medal in Tokyo

How traumatic brain injury put her future in doubt

The importance of having conversations about mental health

The lighter side of her Tokyo Games experience… spoiler, it involved Karaoke.

PLUS: Maroulis is working to make the world a better place and with help from P&G’s Athletes for Good grant, she’s helping refugees across the globe.