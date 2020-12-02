The Rush: No bubble could spell trouble for NBA as two Warriors players have COVID19

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, December 2, 2020, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

The next NBA season is already in turmoil as two Golden State Warriors tested positive for COVID-19, leading the team to delay training camp.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, infectious disease expert Dr. Fauci revealed when he believes we might once again see full stadiums.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t believe that the Denver Broncos roster struggles have been any worse than those of his team.

Former return specialist Devin Hester revealed which quarterback exhibited the worst leadership skills during his time with the Chicago Bears.



THE RUSH will be back on Monday! Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.