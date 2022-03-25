The Rush: No.1 seeds Gonzaga, Arizona go down, Coach K’s Duke wins a thriller

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, March 25, 2022, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:

The first night of Sweet 16 play in the Men’s NCAA Tournament brought all the drama

No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Arizona were upset by No. 4 Arkansas and No. 5 Houston respectively

No. 2 seeds fared much better with Villanova beating No. 11 Michigan and Duke beating No. 3 Texas Tech in an instant classic

PLUS: Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski logged a record 100th career Tourney win and hinted at what his next career move will be when he retires from coaching at the end of this season