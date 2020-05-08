The Rush: NFL schedule to feature Brady in primetime and a Christmas surprise

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, May 8, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

The NFL released its 2020 schedule last night, rewarding Tom Brady’s Buccaneers with five primetime games, tied for most in the league.

The holiday games feature a packed slate on Thanksgiving and ….surprise! We get football on Christmas, as 2020 will see the first Friday NFL game in more than a decade.

Teams released videos on Twitter hyping their upcoming season schedules highlighted by a pitch-perfect spoof of the Westworld opening credits, care of the 49ers.

The Los Angeles Chargers are featured in today’s Yahoo Sports Good News Tracker as they donate grocery money to struggling first responders.

PLUS: Jared knows who’s winning the Ravens game on Thanksgiving Night, Peyton Manning talks trash to Tom Brady, and Earl Thomas had himself a day.



THE RUSH will be back next week