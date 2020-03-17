The Rush: NFL resumes business as usual with legal tampering period chaos

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with LaJethro Jenkins! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, March 17, 2020 and here’s what LaJethro is cookin up:

The NBA, NHL and MLB announced they will go dark for at least two months.

The NFL, however, was open for business with an avalanche of news!

The Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for David Johnson (and other stuff), sparking talk of “worst trade ever.”

After a season of grievances, Stefon Diggs is finally traded by the Vikings to the Bills

The Browns signed TE Austin Hooper... as if that will fix their problems.

After all the talk about offering him one of the biggest contracts in NFL history, the Cowboys did something different with star QB Dak Prescott

The Colts traded their #1 pick in next month’s draft, which the league announced would go on as planned, even though the host city is under lockdown.

GOOD NEWS TRACKER: J.J. Watt and his wife, soccer star Kealia Ohai, donated $350,000 to a Houston food bank, providing over a million meals.

