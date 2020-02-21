The Rush: NFL owners agree on new CBA, but will the players association?

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, February 21, 2020, and here’s what Jared is cooking up:

NFL owners agreed to terms on a new CBA, which would add a 17th regular season game and add two more teams to the playoffs. Now all that needs to happen is for the NFL players association to agree to it. What could go wrong?

Kyrie Irving is scheduled for shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season, which means next year’s Net’s squad should be amazing when both he and Kevin Durant return.

David Ortiz came to Robert Manfred’s defense and then called out Mike Fiers for starting this whole Trash-Stros mess.

Beast Mode, AKA Marshawn Lynch, just appeared in HBO’s newest trailer of Westworld. And we have proof that Lynch would play a perfect robot.



