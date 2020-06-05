The Rush: NFL linebacker Sam Acho believes it’s not black vs white, it’s America vs racism

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, June 5, 2020 and here’s what Jared has on tap to end the week.

In a special extended episode, NFL linebacker and NFLPA VP Sam Acho engages host Jared Quay in an open and honest conversation about:

Protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers

Whether Drew Brees’ apology undoes the damage from the original comment

How a lack of diversity in NFL ownership fuels discrimination and racism

Sam’s forthcoming book titled Let The World See You, a guide to taking off the masks we all wear and learning to live with genuine authenticity, due on 10/13.



