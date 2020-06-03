The Rush: NFL head coach voices support of on-field protests

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, June 3, 2020 and here’s how the sports world is reacting to the nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd:

Many athletes and teams participated in Blackout Tuesday including the San Francisco 49ers, which caused beef with one former player.

NFL coaches evolve as Sean McVay became the first to support on-field protests while Sean Payton appears to have taken a political side.

Rob Manfred is the only commissioner of the four major sports to have remained silent as MLB has yet to comment on the protests.

An email sent to MSG employees by Knicks owner James Dolan asked that they keep their opinions about the protest to themselves.

PLUS: Tiger Woods shanked his response to the protests, a few Minnesota Vikings aren’t happy with the NFL, and Jim Harbaugh takes to the streets.

