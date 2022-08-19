The Rush: NFL hands Watson an historic $5M fine, 11-game suspension

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It's Friday, August 19, 2022, and here's what Jared is cookin' up:

The NFL and Deshaun Watson settled accusations of sexual assault with a $5M fine and 11-game suspension

The Brown quarterback will also be required to undergo evaluation and treatment, according to the settlement

The sentiment of Browns management and ownership, along with a written statement released on Watson’s behalf contradicted Watson’s verbal statements given to media after word of the league’s punishment came down

The timing of the 11-game (unpaid) suspension allows Watson to make his season debut in Week 13, at Houston

