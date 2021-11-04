The Rush: NFL chaos ensues with unvaxxed Aaron Rodgers, Browns vs OBJ rift

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, November 4, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The 7-1 Packers will be without Aaron Rodgers for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs after the star quarterback tested positive for COVID-19

Rodgers’ diagnosis and subsequent NFL protocol revealed the fact that the Green Bay QB is unvaccinated, despite him stating that he was “immunized” in August

In Cleveland, Baker Mayfield responded to the accusatory Instagram post from Odell Beckham Jr.’s father in a rift between the Browns and the star receiver that appears to signal a breakup

PLUS: The cruel twist Aaron Rodgers created for himself in this current COVID debacle