The Rush: NBA stars are ready to play and so is Arizona, allowing pro sports to resume Saturday

It’s Wednesday, May 13, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Arizona will allow professional sports leagues to resume play starting May 16. And no, Johnny Manziel’s tumble off a cliff was not in celebration of the impending return of sports.

NBA Players Association president Chris Paul organized a conference call with a small army of NBA superstars at his back, putting commissioner Adam Silver on notice that players are in favor of resuming the season.

In an wide ranging interview, Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins revealed a whole host of “interesting” opinions on things like teleportation, alternate dimensions, soul jumping, and that he’s an alien being... just to name a few.

