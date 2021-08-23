The Rush: Miguel Cabrera hits 500th HR, fans fight, Mike Vrabel catches COVID
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Monday, August 23, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up!
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th home run
Fans fight at Steelers preseason games and Ligue 1 soccer games between Nice and Marseille
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID after stint with Tom Brady & the Bucs
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.